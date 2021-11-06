Left Menu

Bosnian capital struggles with flooding after heavy rainfall

Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH), has been hit with severe flooding, the government of Sarajevo Canton said Friday.

ANI | Sarajevo | Updated: 06-11-2021 02:34 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 02:34 IST
Bosnian capital struggles with flooding after heavy rainfall
Flooded cars in Rajlovac near Sarajevo. (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina

Sarajevo [Bosnia and Herzegovina], November 6 (ANI/Xinhua): Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH), has been hit with severe flooding, the government of Sarajevo Canton said Friday. "The situation is very serious but still under control," the government said, adding that no human casualties have been reported so far.

Continuous heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours caused the rivers Bosna, Zeljeznica and Tilava to burst their banks and flood roads, homes and businesses in several western and southwestern parts of the capital. The hardest-hit areas have been the districts of Ilidza, Novi Grad, Ilijas, and Trnovo, where traffic has been interrupted as many streets are underwater. The electricity substation Reljevo has also been flooded, causing blackouts in many parts of the town.

Sarajevo authorities ordered the civil defense and all other relevant agencies to respond appropriately and promptly, as the rainfall continues. Besides Sarajevo, streets are also submerged underwater in some parts of Konjic, some 50 km south of the capital, where the Neretva river flooded local roads. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

 Global
2
JK Tyre & Industries launching 'eco range of products' in both domestic, exports markets: Co

JK Tyre & Industries launching 'eco range of products' in both domestic, exp...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons; U.S. judge rejects Blue Origin challenge to NASA's pick of SpaceX moon lander

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: White House says it is still committed to finding COVID's origin; Novavax completes process for WHO emergency use approval of COVID-19 vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: White House says it is still committed to finding COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021