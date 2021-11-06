Bosnian capital struggles with flooding after heavy rainfall

Sarajevo [Bosnia and Herzegovina], November 6 (ANI/Xinhua): Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH), has been hit with severe flooding, the government of Sarajevo Canton said Friday. "The situation is very serious but still under control," the government said, adding that no human casualties have been reported so far.

Continuous heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours caused the rivers Bosna, Zeljeznica and Tilava to burst their banks and flood roads, homes and businesses in several western and southwestern parts of the capital. The hardest-hit areas have been the districts of Ilidza, Novi Grad, Ilijas, and Trnovo, where traffic has been interrupted as many streets are underwater. The electricity substation Reljevo has also been flooded, causing blackouts in many parts of the town.

Sarajevo authorities ordered the civil defense and all other relevant agencies to respond appropriately and promptly, as the rainfall continues. Besides Sarajevo, streets are also submerged underwater in some parts of Konjic, some 50 km south of the capital, where the Neretva river flooded local roads. (ANI/Xinhua)

