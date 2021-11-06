Left Menu

Muraleedharan calls on Senegal President Macky Sall, reassures bilateral relations to attain newer heights

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Friday called on Senegal's President Macky Sall and reassured that the bilateral relationship between the two countries will grow to attain newer heights.

ANI | Dakar | Updated: 06-11-2021 02:47 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 02:47 IST
Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan with Senegal's President Macky Sall. (Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Senegal

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Friday called on Senegal's President Macky Sall and reassured that the bilateral relationship between the two countries will grow to attain newer heights. He also conveyed the greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Sall.

"Called on Hon'ble President of the Republic of Senegal, H. E. Mr. Macky Sall in Dakar. Conveyed greetings of Prime Minister @narendramodi ji. Reassuring that the relationship is growing to attain newer heights," tweeted Muraleedharan. Muraleedharan was on an official visit to Africa from 1-5 November 2021. He visited the Republic of The Gambia earlier. This is his first visit to both countries.

India enjoys warm, friendly and cordial relations with The Gambia and Senegal. Over the years, India has been at the forefront in the capacity building of the youth of The Gambia and Senegal. The visit of MoS will help in sustaining the momentum in our bilateral ties with both these countries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

