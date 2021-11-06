Left Menu

Taliban resumes operations of Afghan embassy in Islamabad

The Taliban on Friday resumed the operations of the Afghan embassy in Islamabad.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 06-11-2021 04:42 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 04:42 IST
Taliban resumes operations of Afghan embassy in Islamabad
Afghan embassy in Islamabad. (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Taliban on Friday resumed the operations of the Afghan embassy in Islamabad. The embassy confirmed the resumption of operation in a statement on its Facebook page, reported Tolo News.

"All Afghan refugees living in Pakistan, businessmen, Pakistani nationals and other esteemed foreign citizens residing in Pakistan who wish to travel to Afghanistan via Pakistan are kindly informed that Afghanistan's Embassy in Islamabad and all General Consulates in Peshawar, Karachi and Quetta are active and carrying on their activities as before," the statement said. "You can refer to the mentioned missions five days per week." The Islamic Emirate spokesperson, Zabiullah Mujahid, said that the move was made in a bid to resolve the existing challenges of the Afghan refugees.

"Those who were there, the employees of the embassy and consulates, they resumed operations," he said. "Because you know that people have a lot of problems related to the embassies and consulates. This doesn't mean our diplomats returned there and started official work." Earlier some reports leaked to the media suggesting that the Islamic Emirate had sent its envoys to run the embassy in Islamabad.

But Mujahid then told a news conference that there was no official envoy sent by the Islamic Emirate, reported Tolo News. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

 Global
2
JK Tyre & Industries launching 'eco range of products' in both domestic, exports markets: Co

JK Tyre & Industries launching 'eco range of products' in both domestic, exp...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons; U.S. judge rejects Blue Origin challenge to NASA's pick of SpaceX moon lander

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: White House says it is still committed to finding COVID's origin; Novavax completes process for WHO emergency use approval of COVID-19 vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: White House says it is still committed to finding COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021