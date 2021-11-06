Left Menu

Afghanistan: 4 killed in Balkh including civil society activist

Four bodies were recovered on Friday from the fifth Police District of Mazar-i-Sharif, the capital of northern Balkh province, including a civil society activist.

ANI | Mazar-I-Sharif | Updated: 06-11-2021 05:11 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 05:11 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Four bodies were recovered on Friday from the fifth Police District of Mazar-i-Sharif, the capital of northern Balkh province, including a civil society activist. Balkh Information Department Director Mawlavi Zabihullah Noorani told Pajhwok Afghan News bodies of two women and as many men recovered. One of the deceased was former civil society activist Farozan Safi while three other bodies could not be identified.

He said security personnel have arrested two persons in connection to the murder of these people. Earlier, there were rumours that four civil society activists were killed on political bases but according to Noorani initial investigation showed that personal enmity was reason behind the murder of four people, reported Pajhwok Afghan News. (ANI)

