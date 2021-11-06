Left Menu

Hidden cameras found in Karachi private school washrooms

After hidden cameras were discovered in Karachi private school washrooms on Friday from which the videos of women were being made, the Sindh Education Department cancelled the registration of the school.

06-11-2021
After hidden cameras were discovered in Karachi private school washrooms on Friday from which the videos of women were being made, the Sindh Education Department cancelled the registration of the school. The education department has asked the school administration to furnish a show-cause notice on the matter, reported Geo News.

An official notification issued by the education department said that the CCTV cameras were stealthily installed in the men's washroom and a common washroom used by both female teachers and students. Women were being filmed with the hidden cameras, the education department officials confirmed, adding that several women had reported the presence of cameras in the washrooms to the department, reported Geo News.

On the other hand, the school administration has maintained that the cameras were installed in the washrooms for "monitoring purposes". According to the notification of the education department, the registration of the school will remain suspended until the completion of the investigation, reported Geo News.

Regarding the matter, the Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) Sindh Cybercrime Zone Head Imran Riaz said that so far, it has not received any complaints regarding the recorded videos. (ANI)

