Left Menu

Death toll from building collapse in Nigeria rises to 38

Up to 38 bodies have been recovered from the rubble of a 21-story building which collapsed here Monday afternoon with nine people surviving the disaster, state commissioner for information and strategy told reporters here on Friday.

ANI | Lagos | Updated: 06-11-2021 09:15 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 09:15 IST
Death toll from building collapse in Nigeria rises to 38
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

Lagos [Nigeria], November 6 (ANI/Xinhua): Up to 38 bodies have been recovered from the rubble of a 21-story building which collapsed here Monday afternoon with nine people surviving the disaster, state commissioner for information and strategy told reporters here on Friday. Gbenga Omotoso said rescue work was still ongoing and would continue until the government could account for everybody inside the building at the time of the collapse and certify that nobody was left behind.

Omotoso said the retrieved bodies were ready for identification and DNA tests will be carried out for bodies that may be very difficult to identify. Omotoso did not reveal how many people are still trapped under the debris, but said 32 names of those still missing have been submitted to the state government.

The governor of the Lagos state has declared three days of mourning for the victims of the collapsed building beginning on Friday, while the investigation into the cause of the collapse is still ongoing. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

 Global
2
JK Tyre & Industries launching 'eco range of products' in both domestic, exports markets: Co

JK Tyre & Industries launching 'eco range of products' in both domestic, exp...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons; U.S. judge rejects Blue Origin challenge to NASA's pick of SpaceX moon lander

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: White House says it is still committed to finding COVID's origin; Novavax completes process for WHO emergency use approval of COVID-19 vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: White House says it is still committed to finding COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021