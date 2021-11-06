Left Menu

Blinken discusses escalation of tensions in Ethiopia with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and discussed regional security issues of mutual interest, including the situation in Ethiopia, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Friday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-11-2021 09:35 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 09:35 IST
Blinken discusses escalation of tensions in Ethiopia with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and discussed regional security issues of mutual interest, including the situation in Ethiopia, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Friday. "Secretary of State Antony J Blinken spoke with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta today to discuss regional security issues of mutual interest, including the situation in Ethiopia. The Secretary thanked the President for his continued leadership to promote peace and prosperity in the region," Price said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the 15-membered United Nations Security Council (UNSC) have also expressed 'deep concern about the expansion and intensification of military clashes in northern Ethiopia' and urged the warring sides to negotiate a "lasting ceasefire". They further called to put an end to hostilities and to negotiate a lasting ceasefire, and for the creation of conditions for the start of an inclusive Ethiopian national dialogue to resolve the crisis and create the foundation for peace and stability throughout the country, read the press statement of UNSC.

The yearlong conflict between federal government troops and Tigrayan forces has killed thousands of people and displaced more than 2.5 million people. The UN has said up to 7 million people in the regions of Tigray, Amhara and Afar need help, including 5 million in Tigray where some 400,000 people are estimated to be living in famine-like conditions.

The UNSC members expressed deep concern about the expansion and intensification of military clashes in northern Ethiopia. They further expressed serious concern about the impact of the conflict on the humanitarian situation in Ethiopia, as well as the stability of the country and the wider region. Following some of the fiercest fighting of the conflict, Ethiopia soldiers fled Tigray's capital, Mekelle, in June.

In recent weeks, the conflict has expanded beyond Tigray's borders, into the neighbouring regions of Amhara and Afar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

 Global
2
JK Tyre & Industries launching 'eco range of products' in both domestic, exports markets: Co

JK Tyre & Industries launching 'eco range of products' in both domestic, exp...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons; U.S. judge rejects Blue Origin challenge to NASA's pick of SpaceX moon lander

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: White House says it is still committed to finding COVID's origin; Novavax completes process for WHO emergency use approval of COVID-19 vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: White House says it is still committed to finding COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021