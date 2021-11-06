Left Menu

Re-elected Uzbek President sworn in, takes office

Re-elected Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev was sworn in on Saturday at a joint meeting of both chambers of the country's parliament, Sputnik correspondent reported.

06-11-2021
Re-elected Uzbek President sworn in, takes office
Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Tashkent [Uzbekistan], November 6 (ANI/Sputnik): Re-elected Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev was sworn in on Saturday at a joint meeting of both chambers of the country's parliament, Sputnik correspondent reported.

Prior to the ceremony, a standard and a symbol of the Uzbek president, which were approved in October, for the first time were brought to the hall of the Senate.

Mirziyoyev pledged "to strictly follow the constitution and the laws of the republic, to guarantee rights and freedoms of citizens, to fulfill the duties of the president of the republic of Uzbekistan in good faith" in his inaugural speech. (ANI/Sputnik)

