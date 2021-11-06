Left Menu

Pak: Imran Khan govt faces opposition's heat in Parliament over price hike

The opposition leaders of Pakistan slammed the Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government in both houses of parliament on Friday over the fresh wave of price hikes in the country, reported local media.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 06-11-2021 13:35 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 13:35 IST
Pak: Imran Khan govt faces opposition's heat in Parliament over price hike
Pakistan's National Assembly. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The opposition leaders of Pakistan slammed the Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government in both houses of parliament on Friday over the fresh wave of price hikes in the country, reported local media. Pakistan Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani has announced that the opposition would stage a token walkout from the House, to mark the protest against the Imran Khan government's "anti-people policies", said a report by Dawn.

On the opening day of the new session, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar protested against continuing the routine business of the House and suggested suspending the agenda to take up the issues faced by the people, reported Dawn. "Lives of the people have been ruined and we are behaving in a manner as if everything is normal," Dawn quoted Khokhar as saying.

The opposition senators took Imran Khan to task on the charge of making the lives of the common man "miserable" because of rising inflation. They also chanted anti-government slogans and staged a walkout from the house to mark the protest against the price hike.

Hitting out at the government, Senator Mushtaq Ahmed of the Jamaat-i-Islami said that the country was under the grip of a "price-hike tsunami". Mushtaq Ahmed said that the biggest relief package for the people would be the resignation of Imran Khan.

He called out the desperation of the Imran Khan government to fulfil the demands of the IMF and said that that the government was least concerned about the plight of the people, reported the newspaper. PML-N's leader Khawaja Asif demanded from the government to present the inquiry reports on sugar and wheat scams and the details of the agreement with the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), reported Geo TV.

Meanwhile, Pakistan leader of the opposition, Shehbaz Sharif (PML-N) held telephonic talks with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and devised a joint strategy to counter Imran Khan government in the Parliament against the rising inflation in the country, reported The News International. Sharif also said that Imran Khan's relief package was meant only for a few families and not for the people. He also demanded the prices of petroleum products should be slashed immediately and warned of protest if the prices are not brought down. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

 Global
2
Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

 Australia
3
JK Tyre & Industries launching 'eco range of products' in both domestic, exports markets: Co

JK Tyre & Industries launching 'eco range of products' in both domestic, exp...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons; U.S. judge rejects Blue Origin challenge to NASA's pick of SpaceX moon lander

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021