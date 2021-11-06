Left Menu

French parliament passes draft law to extend health pass to July 2022

French parliament passed Friday a draft bill that extends the use of health pass to July 31, 2022, as a measure to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 06-11-2021 13:35 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 13:35 IST
French parliament passes draft law to extend health pass to July 2022
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

Paris [France], November 6 (ANI/Xinhua): French parliament passed Friday a draft bill that extends the use of health pass to July 31, 2022, as a measure to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the country. The draft bill, passed by 118 to 89 votes in the French National Assembly, would allow the French prime minister to issue a decree mandating the health pass in certain places according to the epidemic situation in France.

The head of the French government can also restrict or prohibit travels, order the closure of shops and places open to the public, and even order a curfew or lockdown. Also, it allows school directors and secondary school principals to learn about the vaccination status of students, which the opposition considers as a breach of medical confidentiality.

The health pass, which proves its holder has had two doses of a vaccine, or has recently recovered from COVID-19 or tested negative for the disease, has already been compulsory for gatherings of more than 50 people in leisure and cultural centers (such as cinemas and museums) since July 21. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

 Global
2
Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

 Australia
3
JK Tyre & Industries launching 'eco range of products' in both domestic, exports markets: Co

JK Tyre & Industries launching 'eco range of products' in both domestic, exp...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons; U.S. judge rejects Blue Origin challenge to NASA's pick of SpaceX moon lander

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021