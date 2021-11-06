Russia registers 41,335 new COVID-19 infections

Left Menu

Russia recorded 41,335 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, which brings the all-time total to 8,755,930, the federal response center said Saturday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 06-11-2021 14:37 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 14:37 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Moscow [Russia], November 6 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia recorded 41,335 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, which brings the all-time total to 8,755,930, the federal response center said Saturday.

In the same 24 hours, 1,188 deaths of patients with COVID-19 and 29,201 recoveries were registered across the country, the center said.

Moscow registered the highest number of new cases among all regions, with 6,880 infections, St. Petersburg was the second highest with 3,138, followed by the Moscow region with 3,085 cases. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

