Foreign journalists in Hong Kong say 'sources' not willing to talk after imposition of Beijing's draconian law

As the Chinese Communist Party has imposed the draconian national security law in Hong Kong, foreign correspondents working in the democratic city informed that their 'sources' are not willing to give them information. A survey conducted by the Foreign Correspondents' Club (FCC) showed that more than 80 per cent of respondents said that the working environment for journalists had deteriorated since the CCP imposed the law, Radio Free Asia reported.

The law bans words and deeds that are in support of Hong Kong. "The results revealed widespread uncertainty among members over what the media is and is not allowed to report on since the implementation of the National Security Law in June 2020, and concern over the further erosion of press freedom," the FCC said in a statement on its website.

In all, 86 per cent of 99 respondents said sources were less willing to talk on sensitive topics, while 14 per cent said there had been no change. "Many of my sources are now in jail," FCC's respondents were quoted as saying by Radio Free Asia.

"Some have fled abroad. Others now refuse to comment to foreign media, [out of] fear that speaking to a foreign journalist could aid a prosecutor's case against them under the National Security Law." The law was imposed by Beijing as a response to anti-China protests that roiled Hong Kong.

The law criminalises any act of secession (breaking away from China), subversion (undermining the power or authority of the central government), terrorism and collusion with foreign forces, with punishments of up to life in prison. (ANI)

