4.2 magnitude quake jolts Myanmar
An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale hit Myanmar on Saturday evening, said National Center for Seismology (NCS).
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2021 19:47 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 19:47 IST
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 06-11-2021, 18:39:16 IST, Lat: 24.26 & Long: 94.84, Depth: 98 Km ,Region: Myanmar," the NCS tweeted. (ANI)
