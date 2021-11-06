Left Menu

4.2 magnitude quake jolts Myanmar

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale hit Myanmar on Saturday evening, said National Center for Seismology (NCS).

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 06-11-2021, 18:39:16 IST, Lat: 24.26 & Long: 94.84, Depth: 98 Km ,Region: Myanmar," the NCS tweeted. (ANI)

