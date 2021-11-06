Left Menu

Myanmar reports 960 new COVID-19 cases, 21 more deaths

Myanmar reported 960 new COVID-19 cases with 4.20 per cent of daily test positivity rate in the past 24 hours, according to a release from the Ministry of Health on Saturday.

ANI | Naypyitaw | Updated: 06-11-2021 21:58 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 21:58 IST
Myanmar reports 960 new COVID-19 cases, 21 more deaths
Representative image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Myanmar

Naypyitaw [Myanmar], November 6 (ANI/Xinhua): Myanmar reported 960 new COVID-19 cases with 4.20 per cent of daily test positivity rate in the past 24 hours, according to a release from the Ministry of Health on Saturday.

The number of total COVID-19 infections has increased to 505,998 while its death toll was recorded at 18,804 after 21 new deaths were reported on Saturday.

A total of 476,895 patients have been discharged from hospitals so far, the release said.Myanmar detected its first two COVID-19 cases on March 23 last year. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

 Australia
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

 Global
3
Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR contributes Rs 1,063 cr

Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR ...

 India
4
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes the body fight itself

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes ...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021