Left Menu

COVID-19 cases, deaths reach new high in Croatia

New COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours in Croatia hit a new record high of 7,094 and resulted in 50 fatalities, which was also a new daily record since the start of the pandemic, Croatian COVID-19 crisis management team said in a statement on Saturday.

ANI | Zagreb | Updated: 06-11-2021 22:55 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 22:55 IST
COVID-19 cases, deaths reach new high in Croatia
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Croatia

Zagreb [Croatia], November 6 (ANI/Xinhua): New COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours in Croatia hit a new record high of 7,094 and resulted in 50 fatalities, which was also a new daily record since the start of the pandemic, Croatian COVID-19 crisis management team said in a statement on Saturday. As of Saturday, there are 31,689 active cases, including 1,786 hospitalised patients, 234 of whom are on ventilators, the statement said.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, as many as 497,168 people have been infected with the virus, and the total death toll has risen to 9,450 in the country. Low vaccination rate has been blamed for the climbing COVID-16 cases, as only 53.71 percent of the adult population in Croatia have been vaccinated. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

 Australia
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

 Global
3
Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR contributes Rs 1,063 cr

Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR ...

 India
4
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes the body fight itself

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes ...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021