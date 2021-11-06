COVID-19 cases, deaths reach new high in Croatia

Zagreb [Croatia], November 6 (ANI/Xinhua): New COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours in Croatia hit a new record high of 7,094 and resulted in 50 fatalities, which was also a new daily record since the start of the pandemic, Croatian COVID-19 crisis management team said in a statement on Saturday. As of Saturday, there are 31,689 active cases, including 1,786 hospitalised patients, 234 of whom are on ventilators, the statement said.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, as many as 497,168 people have been infected with the virus, and the total death toll has risen to 9,450 in the country. Low vaccination rate has been blamed for the climbing COVID-16 cases, as only 53.71 percent of the adult population in Croatia have been vaccinated. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)