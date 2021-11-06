Left Menu

Pakistan opposition parties' alliance announces 'mehengai' march in provincial capitals

The alliance of major opposition parties, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Saturday decided to hold 'mehngai' march in provincial capitals before going ahead with a long march towards Islamabad.

06-11-2021
PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The alliance of major opposition parties, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Saturday decided to hold 'mehngai' march in provincial capitals before going ahead with a long march towards Islamabad. This came after the PDM held a meeting to discuss the strategy of the alliance for a joint sitting of the Parliament on November 10 and rising inflation, ARY News reported.

The parties informed that the rallies against the government over rising inflation would be held in Karachi, Quetta, Lahore and Peshawar. Furthermore, the meeting decided that decision on the long march towards Islamabad would be taken in the next meeting of the opposition alliance, ARY News reported.

The meeting was attended by several big opposition leaders including PDM Chief Maulana Fazl-ur Rehman, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Mehmood Khan Achakzai, Akhtar Mengal, Aftab Sherpao, Shahid Khaqan, Awais Noorani and other leaders of the PDM parties. In other recent developments, the Imran Khan government on Friday announced a hike in the price of petrol by Pakistani Rs 8.03 per litre, a day after the Prime Minister also warned the nation that fuel prices would have to undergo an increase. (ANI)

