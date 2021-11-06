Left Menu

Singapore reports 3,035 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore reported 3,035 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total tally in the country to 2,15,780.

ANI | Updated: 06-11-2021 23:26 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 23:26 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Singapore, November 6 (ANI/Xinhua): Singapore reported 3,035 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total tally in the country to 2,15,780. Of the new cases, 2,928 were in the community, 102 were in migrant worker dormitories and five were imported cases, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a press release.

A total of 1,666 COVID-19 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 299 cases requiring oxygen supplementation in the general ward, 65 cases being unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU, and 74 cases being critically ill and intubated in the ICU. The current overall ICU utilization rate is 72.8 per cent. In another development, 3,871 cases were discharged on Saturday, of whom 550 are seniors aged 60 and above.

Twelve more patients have passed away from complications due to COVID-19 infection, bringing the death toll to 480, the ministry said. (ANI/Xinhua)

