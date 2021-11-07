5.2 magnitude quake hits 77 km NE of Takaka, New Zealand

Wellington [New Zealand], November 7 (ANI/Xinhua): An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 jolted 77 km NE of Takaka, New Zealand at 3:16 GMT on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicentre, with a depth of 213.06 km, was initially determined to be at 40.3332 degrees south latitude and 173.4111 degrees east longitude. (ANI/Xinhua)

