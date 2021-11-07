Left Menu

Methane burst at mine in Kazakhstan results in 6 dead, 2 injured

Six miners were killed and two sustained injuries in a methane eruption at a mine in the Karaganda Region in Kazakhstan, the country's emergency service said on Sunday.

ANI | Nur-Sultan | Updated: 07-11-2021 11:43 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 11:43 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Kazakhstan

Nur-Sultan [Kazakhstan], November 7 (ANI/Sputnik): Six miners were killed and two sustained injuries in a methane eruption at a mine in the Karaganda Region in Kazakhstan, the country's emergency service said on Sunday. The accident occurred on Sunday morning.

"The information about a methane gas eruption at a mine in the town of Abay was received by the emergency service of the Karaganda Region... Six miners out of eight were killed and two more were injured," the press service stated. The condition of those injured has not been specified. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

