Left Menu

Lahore, Karachi rank among world's top 4 most polluted cities

Pakistan's Lahore and Karachi have featured on the list of the world's top four most polluted cities by capturing third and the fourth rank respectively, reported a local media.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 07-11-2021 12:27 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 12:27 IST
Lahore, Karachi rank among world's top 4 most polluted cities
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's Lahore and Karachi have featured on the list of the world's top four most polluted cities by capturing third and the fourth rank respectively, reported a local media. Lahore reported the Particulate Matter (PM) rating of 181 whereas Karachi recorded a PM rating of 163 making both the cities feature in the list of the world's most polluted cities, according to the air pollution data released by the US Air Quality Index, reported The News International.

The standards set by the Air Quality Index categorises a city under "unhealthy" if the PM rating lies between 151 and 200. The rating between 201 and 300 falls under the category of "highly unhealthy" and anything above 301 falls under the "dangerous" category. Lahore featured on the same list earlier this month after the AQI hit the 289 mark on November 2, reported The News International.

The vision was blurred after smog had engulfed the provincial metropolis leading to serious health problems for the citizens. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. companies

U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. comp...

 United States
2
Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

 Australia
3
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes the body fight itself

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes ...

 Australia
4
Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR contributes Rs 1,063 cr

Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021