Pakistan reports 471 new COVID-19 cases, 20 more deaths

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 7 (ANI/Xinhua): Pakistan on Saturday confirmed 471 new COVID-19 cases and 20 more deaths, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Sunday. The NCOC, a department leading the campaign against the pandemic, said that the country has conducted 21,101,314 tests so far, confirming 1,276,711 cases, including 1,225,363 recovered cases.

There are 22,810 active cases under treatment across the country, including 1,233 in critical condition. The pandemic killed 20 people on Saturday, bringing the death toll to 28,538.

Pakistan's southern Sindh province is the most affected region of the country with 471,733 infections, followed by the eastern Punjab province which has reported 441,051 infections. (ANI/Xinhua)

