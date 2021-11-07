Left Menu

Iran reports 6,803 new COVID-19 cases, 5,980,260 in total

The Iranian health ministry reported on Saturday 6,803 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total infections to 5,980,260.

ANI | Tehran | Updated: 07-11-2021 13:12 IST
Iran reports 6,803 new COVID-19 cases, 5,980,260 in total
Tehran [Iran], November 7 (ANI/Xinhua): The Iranian health ministry reported on Saturday 6,803 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total infections to 5,980,260. According to an official briefing published on state TV, the pandemic has claimed 127,173 lives in the country so far, after 120 new deaths were registered in the past 24 hours.

A total of 5,588,545 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 3,713 remain in intensive care units, the ministry said on its official website. By Saturday, 54,977,728 Iranians have received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 38,435,297 have taken two.

A total of 36,167,151 tests have so far been carried out across the country. In the morning, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi praised the efforts of the country's vaccine developers and stressed the importance of providing them with legal and financial support. (ANI/Xinhua)

