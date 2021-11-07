Left Menu

China agrees to facilitate visas for Afghan traders

Chinese ambassador to Afghanistan Wang Yu has pledged to facilitate Chinese visas for Afghan traders on an urgent basis, local media reported on Sunday.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 07-11-2021 13:44 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 13:44 IST
Afghanistan's acting foreign minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi met with Wang Yu, the Ambassador of China. (Photo Credit: Abdul Qahar Balkhi Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
"IEA Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi met Wang Yu, the Chinese ambassador to Kabul this evening The meeting focused on bilateral relations, recent Afghan-Chinese Foreign Minister meeting, joint trade and particularly the export of Afghan pine nuts to China," Abdul Qahar Balkhi, spokesman for Foreign Ministry wrote in a tweet. "In response to request Muttaqi, the Chinese Ambassador pledged to facilitate necessary visa services for Afghan traders. Minister Muttaqi thanked China for its efforts towards expanding political and trade relations between the two countries," he further tweeted.

According to the Khaama Press, the meeting on trade comes days after the first shipment of Afghan pine nuts shipped to China this year. China is among the very few which seem to have started engaging with the outfit. Other members of the international community are taking a wait and watch approach. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

