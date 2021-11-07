Left Menu

Snowfall in Beijing disrupts traffic

Snowfall has continued to lash the Chinese capital of Beijing since Saturday evening, affecting road traffic in the region, Chinese media reported on Sunday.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 07-11-2021 14:17 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 14:17 IST
Snowfall in Beijing disrupts traffic
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Snowfall has continued to lash the Chinese capital of Beijing since Saturday evening, affecting road traffic in the region, Chinese media reported on Sunday. A large part of the city received snowfall from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (local time) on Saturday following rainfall earlier during the day. The snow is expected to last till Sunday noon or afternoon, Xinhua reported citing Guo Jinlan, chief forecaster of the Beijing meteorological center as saying.

The snowfall may reach 6 mm to 12 mm in the city proper and the southern area, with the accumulated snow reaching up to 10 cm, said Guo, adding that the temperature will drop drastically accompanied by strong winds. As of 8:30 a.m. (local time) Sunday, more than 164 bus routes have been suspended, and many sections of multiple expressways have been closed, Xinhua reported citing traffic authorities.

The city has issued yellow alerts for cold waves, strong winds, icy roads, as well as snowstorms. China has a four-tier colour-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe, followed by orange, yellow and blue, the Chinese media reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. companies

U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. comp...

 United States
2
Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

 Australia
3
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes the body fight itself

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes ...

 Australia
4
Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR contributes Rs 1,063 cr

Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021