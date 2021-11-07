Snowfall in Beijing disrupts traffic

Snowfall has continued to lash the Chinese capital of Beijing since Saturday evening, affecting road traffic in the region, Chinese media reported on Sunday. A large part of the city received snowfall from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (local time) on Saturday following rainfall earlier during the day. The snow is expected to last till Sunday noon or afternoon, Xinhua reported citing Guo Jinlan, chief forecaster of the Beijing meteorological center as saying.

The snowfall may reach 6 mm to 12 mm in the city proper and the southern area, with the accumulated snow reaching up to 10 cm, said Guo, adding that the temperature will drop drastically accompanied by strong winds. As of 8:30 a.m. (local time) Sunday, more than 164 bus routes have been suspended, and many sections of multiple expressways have been closed, Xinhua reported citing traffic authorities.

The city has issued yellow alerts for cold waves, strong winds, icy roads, as well as snowstorms. China has a four-tier colour-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe, followed by orange, yellow and blue, the Chinese media reported. (ANI)

