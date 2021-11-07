Left Menu

4.8 magnitude quake jolts Pakistan's Swat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 on the Richter scale jolted Swat and adjoining areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the wee hours of Sunday, local media reported.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 07-11-2021 14:56 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 14:56 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC), the tremor of the moderate quake had a depth of 120 kilometres and its epicentre was the Hindu Kush mountain range in Afghanistan, ARY News reported.

There were no reports of losses of life and property, in the earthquake. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

