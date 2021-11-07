Pak Hindu Council to celebrate Diwali at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's temple on Monday

Pakistan Hindu Council (PHC) will organise a grand function to celebrate Diwali at the Teri Temple, Karak, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday, reported a local media. The council will host a large number of pilgrims from Sindh and Balochistan. The event will also be attended by the Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmad and other dignitaries, reported Dawn.

The Hindu council has urged the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) to provide boarding and lodging facilities to nearly 1,500 pilgrims at Hassanabdal arriving from Sindh and Balochistan to participate in the annual fair at Teri, according to the newspaper. The pilgrims from different parts of the country have already started arriving at Hassanabdal from where they will move to the destination where the celebration is scheduled to take place on Monday.

Notably, on December 30, 2020, the temple was vandalised by a mob of more than 1,000 people led by some clerics who belonged to Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F). The instigation by the clerics led to the attack on the temple by local seminary students, as per Dawn. (ANI)

