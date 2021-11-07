Left Menu

Saudi Arabia condemns 'cowardly terrorist act' against Iraq's Al-Kadhimi

Riyadh condemns an attempt on the life of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi that was made earlier in the day, calling it a "cowardly terrorist act," the Saudi Arabian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

ANI | Riyadh | Updated: 07-11-2021 15:16 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 15:16 IST
Saudi Arabia condemns 'cowardly terrorist act' against Iraq's Al-Kadhimi
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], (ANI/Sputnik): Riyadh condemns an attempt on the life of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi that was made earlier in the day, calling it a "cowardly terrorist act," the Saudi Arabian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday. "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses the Kingdom's strong condemnation of the cowardly terrorist act that targeted the Iraqi Prime Minister, and affirms that it stands united by the brotherly Iraq, government and people, in confronting all terrorists who are trying in vain to prevent brotherly Iraq from restoring its health and role, consolidating its security and stability, and enhancing its prosperity and development, "the ministry said on Twitter.

Egypt, Lebanon, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait also condemned the attack. Early Sunday, it was reported that a rocket struck the house of Al-Kadhimi during a drone attack, which resulted in the prime minister being slightly injured. Several of his security guards were wounded as well, as media reported. The Iraqi Interior Ministry called the assassination attempt a terrorist attack and confirmed that the residence was targeted by three drones, two of which were downed. Al-Kadhimi tweeted that he was unharmed, following the attack. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. companies

U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. comp...

 United States
2
Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

 Australia
3
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes the body fight itself

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes ...

 Australia
4
Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR contributes Rs 1,063 cr

Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021