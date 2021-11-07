Left Menu

3 killed in twin blasts in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province

At least three people were killed and several others sustained injuries in twin blasts in the capital of Nangarhar province in eastern Afghanistan on Sunday.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 07-11-2021 16:04 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 16:04 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

At least three people were killed and several others sustained injuries in twin blasts in the capital of Nangarhar province in eastern Afghanistan on Sunday. Two explosions went off in Jalalabad city in Nangarhar followed by a shooting incident, Russian news agency Sputnik reported citing an eyewitness.

According to the Russian news agency, "three bodies were taken to the hospital following the explosions." The Taliban are yet to officially comment on the incident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

