Left Menu

Widespread, systematic attack on civilians in Myanmar, reveals UN fact finding team

An United Nations fact-finding body has found evidence of a "widespread and systematic" attack on civilians in Myanmar in the wake of the military coup in February, which it said amounts to crimes against humanity.

ANI | New York | Updated: 07-11-2021 16:40 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 16:40 IST
Widespread, systematic attack on civilians in Myanmar, reveals UN fact finding team
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

An United Nations fact-finding body has found evidence of a "widespread and systematic" attack on civilians in Myanmar in the wake of the military coup in February, which it said amounts to crimes against humanity. Nicholas Koumjian, head of a fact-finding body established by the UN Human Rights Council on Friday briefed journalists on its work to collect, preserve and analyze evidence of the most serious international crimes committed in the country.

The mechanism was created two years ago and prepares files that can facilitate criminal prosecutions in national, regional and international tribunals, UN News reported. While its mandate covers the period from 2011, "our work has faced new challenges and opportunities due to the military coup and the subsequent events that have occurred," said Koumjian.

"We announced soon after the coup that the coup itself is not within our mandate. Issues of constitutionality, of change of leadership, of elections, is not a serious international crime within our mandate," he said, speaking in New York. "However, being aware of the history of political violence in Myanmar, we were concerned, and we would be watching and collecting evidence if such crimes occur."

The mechanism has received more than 200,000 communications since the coup, and has collected more than 1.5 million items of evidence, such as photographs, videos, testimonies and social media posts, UN News reported. "We do feel now having observed the events and collected preliminary evidence that the facts show a widespread and systematic attack on the civilian population amounting to crimes against humanity," Koumjian said.

He added the mechanism noted certain patterns in the violence, which is how it determined the crimes appeared to be a widespread and systemic attack on civilians, given that members had no access to Myanmar. Koumjian reported that during the first six weeks of the coup, security forces took a "measured response" towards demonstrations.

However, later there was an "uptick in violence", with more violent methods used to suppress protestors, and which was taking place in different areas at the same time, "indicating to us it would be logical to conclude this was from a central policy." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. companies

U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. comp...

 United States
2
Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

 Australia
3
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes the body fight itself

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes ...

 Australia
4
Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR contributes Rs 1,063 cr

Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021