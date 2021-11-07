Left Menu

Pakistan mandates all TV news channels to display country's map before 9 pm daily bulletin

The Imran Khan government has mandated all the news channels to show the map of Pakistan daily before airing the 9 pm news bulletin, reported local media.

07-11-2021
The Imran Khan government has mandated all the news channels to show the map of Pakistan daily before airing the 9 pm news bulletin, reported local media. The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has issued a notification to display the new map of Pakistan approved by Prime Minister Imran Khan in August, reported ARY News.

The PEMRAS's letter titled Streamlining Correct Use of Pakistan Political Map stated, "All the news channels (both public and private) have to flash the political map of Pakistan for 02 seconds before airing the news bulletin at 09:00 pm on regular basis." It directed all the satellite TV channel licensees to comply with the recommendation. The letter cited the reference from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on the matter.

PEMRA, the media authority in Pakistan, has been previously blamed for clamping down on news channels through its various orders. In March, PEMRA had asked news and current affairs satellite channels to refrain from airing "unsubstantiated, judgemental and unipolar remarks" about the country's National Accountability Bureau, "with an alleged intent to malign the state institution", without getting the bureau's point of view, said Dawn.

According to PEMRA, the airing of such content was in violation of the PEMRA (Amendment) Act of 2007 and the Pemra Rules of 2009. (ANI)

