Schools in China's Jinan suspended due to blizzard

All primary, middle schools and kindergartens have been asked to suspend classes on Monday due to blizzard conditions in Jinan, capital of east China's Shandong province, reported local media on Sunday.

ANI | Jinan | Updated: 07-11-2021 17:55 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 17:55 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
All primary, middle schools and kindergartens have been asked to suspend classes on Monday due to blizzard conditions in Jinan, capital of east China's Shandong province, reported local media on Sunday. Xinhua News Agency reported that one parent from each family will be allowed to take care of the students at home, while online classes will be arranged, according to the circular issued by the city authorities.

Apart from it, office hours will also be shortened on Monday, with flexible on-duty and off-duty times encouraged, said the circular. According to Xinhua News Agency, heavy snow began to hit the city from Sunday morning, with the city's meteorological station issuing orange alerts for snowstorms and a cold wave.

As of 2 pm today, the accumulated snowfall in the city proper had reached up to 17 cm, with the snow continuing to fall. The city raised its icy-road alert level from orange to red, the highest level, at 2 pm.

China has a four-tier colour-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe, followed by orange, yellow and blue. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

