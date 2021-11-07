Left Menu

55 per cent of Afghan population face food insecurity: Report

Nearly 55 per cent of the Afghan population are estimated to be in a crisis or experiencing emergency levels of food insecurity between now and March of next year, a UN agency report has revealed.

ANI | New York | Updated: 07-11-2021 18:03 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 18:03 IST
55 per cent of Afghan population face food insecurity: Report
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Nearly 55 per cent of the Afghan population are estimated to be in a crisis or experiencing emergency levels of food insecurity between now and March of next year, a UN agency report has revealed. Speaking to journalists in New York, the Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General pointed to reports that isolated clashes and violence affecting civilians and resulting in casualties continued countrywide this week.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), in its situation report, showed concern about "conditional humanitarianism" or attempts to "leverage" humanitarian assistance for political purposes. The Afghanistan Flash Appeal, which targets 11 million people with aid through the end of the year, seeks USD 606 million and is currently 54 per cent funded.

"Humanitarians remain concerned about 'conditional humanitarianism' or attempts to 'leverage' humanitarian assistance for political purposes. Further, donors are urged to ensure transactions and other activities required for humanitarian operations are excluded from the scope of sanctions regimes to allow humanitarian activities to continue without impediment," the OCHA report said. Since the month of September, the UN agencies and their partners have reached 48,383 children with community-based education activities, supported 82,761 people with emergency shelter and non-food items, and provided 4.1 million people with food assistance.

About 580,050 people got primary healthcare and 85,623 children under five received treatment for Acute Malnutrition, UN News reported. Even prior to the events of 15 August, the humanitarian situation in the country was one of the worst in the world. By the mid-year mark, nearly half of the population, some 18.4 million people, was already in need of humanitarian and protection assistance.

Protection and safety risks to civilians, particularly women, children and people with a disability, were also reaching record highs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. companies

U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. comp...

 United States
2
Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

 Australia
3
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes the body fight itself

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes ...

 Australia
4
Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR contributes Rs 1,063 cr

Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021