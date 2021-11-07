Left Menu

Russian president to participate in APEC Summit next week: Reports

Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation via videoconferencing next week, Russian media reported Sunday.

ANI | Petropavlovsk-Kamchatskiy | Updated: 07-11-2021 18:17 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 18:17 IST
Russian president to participate in APEC Summit next week: Reports
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Petropavlovsk-Kamchatskiy [Russia], November 7 (ANI/Sputnik): Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation via videoconferencing next week, Russian media reported Sunday.

The president will also participate in the conference of Russia's biggest bank Sberbank, devoted to artificial intelligence, and hold a meeting of the Russian Military-Industrial Commission, according to the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

Putin will also meet with members of the government. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. companies

U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. comp...

 United States
2
Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

 Australia
3
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes the body fight itself

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes ...

 Australia
4
Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR contributes Rs 1,063 cr

Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021