Russian president to participate in APEC Summit next week: Reports

Petropavlovsk-Kamchatskiy [Russia], November 7 (ANI/Sputnik): Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation via videoconferencing next week, Russian media reported Sunday.

The president will also participate in the conference of Russia's biggest bank Sberbank, devoted to artificial intelligence, and hold a meeting of the Russian Military-Industrial Commission, according to the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

Putin will also meet with members of the government. (ANI/Sputnik)

