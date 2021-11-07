Left Menu

10 guards injured in drone attack on Iraqi Prime Minister

ANI | Baghdad | Updated: 07-11-2021 18:29 IST
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Iraq

Baghdad [Iraq], November 7 (ANI/Sputnik): Ten guards were injured after a bomb-laden drone attacked the residence of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi early on Sunday, TASS citing local media reported. According to the Al Hadath television report, the building in Baghdad's heavily guarded green zone, where foreign embassies and government buildings are located, was damaged in the attack.

Earlier on Sunday, the Al Arabiya TV channel reported that the premier was hospitalised with minor injuries after his residence was attacked by a bomb-laden unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV). Later, the premier said on Twitter he was not harmed. According to the country's security services, Al-Kadhimi was taken to a safe place, TASS reported further. According to the publication, security measures have been stepped up at all entrances to the green zone in the wake of the attack. Al Hadath quoted a statement by the Iraqi military as saying that the situation in the area is "stable and under control."

Meanwhile, US Department of State spokesperson Ned Price said Washington strongly condemned the attack and was ready to help Iraq with the investigation. "We are relieved to learn the Prime Minister was unharmed," Price said in a statement. "This apparent act of terrorism, which we strongly condemn, was directed at the heart of the Iraqi state."

"We are in close touch with the Iraqi security forces... and have offered our assistance as they investigate this attack," the statement read. (ANI//Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

