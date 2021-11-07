Left Menu

Iran condemns assassination attempt targeting Iraqi PM

Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday condemned the assassination attempt of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi.

ANI | Tehran | Updated: 07-11-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 18:30 IST
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

"Such incidents are in line with the interests of those who have violated stability, security, independence and territorial integrity of Iraq and have sought to achieve their sinister regional goals," the Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said, according to the ministry's website. Iran has continuously supported the stability, security and peace in Iraq, Khatibzadeh stressed.

He expressed hope that the Iraqi people, government and political currents will contribute to the development of Iraq through unity. Media office of the Iraqi Joint Operations Command said in a statement that al-Kadhimi was unharmed in an assassination attempt carried out by a drone targeting his official residence on Sunday. (ANI/Xinhua)

