Iraqi forces find unexploded projectiles over PM al-Kadhimi's residence

Iraqi security forces on Sunday found two unexploded projectiles over the residence of Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, who survived an assassination attempt by a booby-trapped drone earlier in the day.

ANI | Baghdad | Updated: 07-11-2021 19:40 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 19:40 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Baghdad [Iraq], November 7 (ANI/Xinhua): Iraqi security forces on Sunday found two unexploded projectiles over the residence of Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, who survived an assassination attempt by a booby-trapped drone earlier in the day. The official Iraqi News Agency posted pictures of two unexploded projectiles on the roof of al-Kadhimi's house and said that these projectiles were part of the failed assassination attempt that targeted al-Kadhimi.

Before dawn, al-Kadhimi escaped unhurt an assassination attempt by a booby-trapped drone that landed on his residence in the heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses some of the main offices of the Iraqi government and foreign embassies. The assassination attempt came amid protests by followers of political parties rejecting last month's election results.

On Friday, the protests developed into a clash with the security forces at the entrances of the Green Zone, which led to the killing of two protesters and the wounding of dozens of security members and protesters. In the parliamentary elections on Oct. 10, the Sadrist Movement, led by prominent Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, took the lead with more than 70 seats, while the al-Fatah (Conquest) Coalition garnered 17 seats compared with 47 in the 2018 elections.

Political parties unsatisfied with the results said the elections were manipulated and that they would not accept the "fabricated results". Followers of the political parties rejecting the election results took to the streets in many Iraqi cities, including the capital Baghdad, when the Iraqi Independent High Electoral Commission is still considering the appeals and complaints submitted by the political parties. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

