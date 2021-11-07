Left Menu

Israel approves employment of 500 Palestinian hi-tech workers

For the first time, the Israeli government approved on Sunday a quota of 500 permits for Palestinian workers to work in the Israeli hi-tech industry.

ANI | Tel Aviv | Updated: 07-11-2021 20:19 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 20:19 IST
Israel approves employment of 500 Palestinian hi-tech workers
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 7 (ANI/Xinhua): For the first time, the Israeli government approved on Sunday a quota of 500 permits for Palestinian workers to work in the Israeli hi-tech industry. The permits will be granted for Palestinians from the West Bank, and the permits will be granted gradually, reaching the maximum number of 500 in 2024.

Palestinian workers were previously allowed to work in Israel's construction, agriculture, traditional industry and services. Approximately 80,000 Palestinians work in Israel. The average wage in Israel is higher than that in the Palestinian territories. The latest move is also meant to help the hi-tech industry in Israel which suffers from a lack of skilled labour and thousands of unfilled positions.

"This will be an alternative for employers who look to outsource from other countries," read a statement from the Ministry of Regional Cooperation, which led the initiative together with the ministries of economy and industry, defense, finance and science. "Israelis and Palestinian live in a shared geographical area and we must increase cooperation and interactions between the citizens and the economies," said Issawi Freij, the Regional Cooperation minister.

"We hope this will strengthen the Palestinian hi-tech sector as a major engine of growth for the Palestinian economy," he added. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. companies

U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. comp...

 United States
2
Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

 Australia
3
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes the body fight itself

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes ...

 Australia
4
Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR contributes Rs 1,063 cr

Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021