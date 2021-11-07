Left Menu

MoS Rajkumar Singh to visit New York from Nov 8-9, attend high-level UNSC debate

Minister of State for External Affairs (MOS), Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh will pay an official visit to New York on November 8-9, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2021 20:40 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 20:40 IST
MoS Rajkumar Singh to visit New York from Nov 8-9, attend high-level UNSC debate
Minister of State for External Affairs (MOS), Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh. Image Credit: ANI
Minister of State for External Affairs (MOS), Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh will pay an official visit to New York on November 8-9, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed on Sunday. During the visit, the minister would attend a High-Level Open Debate of the UN Security Council on 'Exclusion, Inequality and Conflict' under the agenda item of 'Maintenance of International Peace and Security' to be convened by the Mexican Presidency of the UNSC on November 9, MEA said in a statement.

The event would be chaired by the President of Mexico. During the visit, Singh will also meet with senior UN leadership and interact with members of the Indian community in New York. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

