Hong Kong administration blind to climate crisis, focuses only on 'national security threat': Report

The Hong Kong administration, which is extremely active on national security law (NSL) -- is completely blind to the real threat to the territory that is climate change, according to a report in local media.

ANI | Updated: 07-11-2021 20:49 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 20:49 IST
The Hong Kong administration, which is extremely active on national security law (NSL) -- is completely blind to the real threat to the territory that is climate change, according to a report in local media. Currently, at a time when the impact of the national security law and the related clampdown on freedoms is widening day by day in Hong Kong by the administration, the issue of climate change seems to be immune in the territory.

The Hong Kong administration's preoccupation with imagined national security threats is blinding it to the real threats to China and its people posed by climate change. It is being distracted from doing anything about the extremely high per capita greenhouse gas pollution from Hong Kong that is worsening those threats, reported Hong Kong Free Press. Further, the publication stated that to be sure, for decades Hong Kong's environmental policies have been piecemeal and out of touch with the scale of the threat from climate change, whether to Hong Kong, China or the wider world.

This lacklustre approach is now being made worse by the political pressure on all government departments to orient their operations towards protecting "national security" and away from the Hong Kong people. In today's Hong Kong, rationality has been turned on its head. As it transpires, the connections between climate change and the NSL are potentially quite far-reaching, according to Hong Kong Free Press. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

