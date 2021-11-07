Left Menu

New 14-member Balochistan cabinet takes oath

The new Balochistan cabinet consisting of 14 members took an oath in Quetta on Sunday, days after the resignation of former Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Aylani.

The new Balochistan cabinet consisting of 14 members took an oath in Quetta on Sunday, days after the resignation of former Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Aylani. Governor of Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmad Agha administered the oath to the new cabinet members. A notification of the appointment of five advisors was also issued on the occasion, Geo News reported.

Several members of the Balochistan Awami Party including Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi, Sardar Mohammad Saleh Bhootani, Sardar Abdul Rehman Kethran and Nawabzada Tariq Magsi have become part of the new cabinet. Noor Nuhammad Damar, Akbar Askani, Sikandar Imrani, Abdul Khaliq Hazara, Zamrak Achakzai and Muhammad Khan Lehri were also among the members who took the oath, Geo News reported.

In other recent Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, leader of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), has also been elected the Balochistan chief minister, local media reported. Abdul Bizenjo was elected unopposed during a Balochistan Assembly session, Geo News reported. The session was chaired by Balochistan Assembly Speaker Sardar Babar Musakhel. (ANI)

