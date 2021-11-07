Left Menu

UN expresses concern over killing of rights activists in Afghanistan

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) on Sunday expressed deep concern over the reports of killing of human rights defenders in the country.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) on Sunday expressed deep concern over the reports of killing of human rights defenders in the country. "UNAMA is deeply concerned at reports of killing of human rights defenders Frozan Safi in Mazar-e Sharif and Hijratullah Khogyani in Jalalabad. UN calls for a prompt, independent and impartial investigation. Civil society is not a target, impunity is not an option," UNAMA said in a statement.

This follows reports that emerged about the murder of four women activists in the Afghan city of Mazar-i-Sharif in the northern Balkh province Unidentified persons shot four women engaged in human rights activities, in particular, fighting for women's rights in Afghanistan, Russian news agency Sputnik reported.

Various violent incidents against women have emerged from the Taliban since the group took control of Afghanistan after the fall of the government in August. Despite repeated calls from all around the world, the Taliban have failed to deliver its promises on women safety and their assurance of an inclusive government. (ANI)

