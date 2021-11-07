Left Menu

Moscow to provide humanitarian aid to Afghanistan via special flights: Russian envoy

A Russian official on Sunday informed that Moscow will start special flights to Afghanistan to provide humanitarian aid to the war-torn country.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 07-11-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 22:03 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Russia

A Russian official on Sunday informed that Moscow will start special flights to Afghanistan to provide humanitarian aid to the war-torn country. "We are preparing special flights to Afghanistan to deliver large humanitarian aid, foodstuffs. On these special flights in November, we will also repatriate Afghan nationals with Russian citizenship," Russia's Ambassador to Afghanistan Dmitry Zhirnov said during an interview with Rossiya-1 TV, according to Samaa TV.

Earlier, countries who attended the Moscow format meeting on Afghanistan called for providing urgent humanitarian and economic aid to Afghans. The meeting was held on October 20.

The nations also proposed launching a collective initiative to convene a representative international donor conference on Afghanistan under the UN aegis as soon as possible, Samaa TV reported. Meanwhile, Russia, Iran, and most of the central Asian countries has agreed to take part in regional security talks on Afghanistan to be hosted by India on November 10.

India is hosting this dialogue to discuss the ongoing Afghanistan situation after the fall of democratically elected government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

