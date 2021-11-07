Left Menu

US not trying to transform China, looking for ways to co-exist: Sullivan

The United States is no longer trying to transform China and is looking for ways to co-exist, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told the CNN broadcaster.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-11-2021 22:30 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 22:30 IST
US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Washington [US], November 7 (ANI/Sputnik): The United States is no longer trying to transform China and is looking for ways to co-exist, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told the CNN broadcaster. The US and China are engaged in talks over the Trump trade deal, the advisor to President Joe Biden said. The talks cover not only duties on goods, but the entire scope of the trade relations, Sullivan said.

"The object of the Biden administration is to shape the international environment so that it is more favorable to the interests and values of the United States and its allies and partners, to like-minded democracies. It is not to bring about some fundamental transformation of China itself," Sullivan noted. One of the errors of previous approaches to policy towards China, in his opinion, was a belief that through US policy, the Chinese system will fundamentally transform.

"The goal of America's China policy is to create a circumstance in which two major powers are going to have to operate in an international system for the foreseeable future," the advisor said. He added that Washington will make sure that these terms answer the interests of the US and its allies, and will "shape the international rules of the road" according to its values. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

