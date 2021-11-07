Left Menu

Pakistan opposition alliance to march against Imran Khan over inflation

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has said it will undertake a long march from Lahore to Islamabad against Imran Khan-led government over inflation in the country.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 07-11-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 22:33 IST
Pakistan opposition alliance to march against Imran Khan over inflation
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has said it will undertake a long march from Lahore to Islamabad against Imran Khan-led government over inflation in the country. The News International reported that the decision was made in the PDM virtual meeting by its chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. Leaders of all political parties of the PDM attended the meeting.

The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) was represented by former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. The meeting took stock of the overall political and socio-economic situation of the country, skyrocketing inflation, NAB Ordinance, government recommended election reforms and various other issues facing the country, the publication reported. The former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif also participated in a virtual meeting, the daily said.

The inflation in Pakistan has risen to 9 per cent with per capita income decreasing to USD 1,260 in 2021, posing a major challenge for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government. The country's GDP had earlier increased by 36 per cent during the government of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) from 2008-13.

And in the government of the PML-N from 2013-2018, the country's economy also increased by 36 per cent but it nosedived by 16 per cent from 2018-2020, acccording to The News International. Therefore the per capita income that stood at USD 1,482 in 2018 tumbled to USD 1,194 in 2020 which has been estimated by IMF at USD 1,260 in 2021 still showing the fact that the purchasing power parity has eroded a lot, reported The News International. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. companies

U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. comp...

 United States
2
Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

 Australia
3
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes the body fight itself

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes ...

 Australia
4
Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR contributes Rs 1,063 cr

Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021