Poor harvest projected to increase hungry North Korea's hardships

A poor harvest in North Korea has triggered alarms that the dictator country may face a repeat of the devastating '1990 famine', which killed millions of its citizens.

ANI | Pyongyang | Updated: 07-11-2021 22:41 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 22:41 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
A poor harvest in North Korea has triggered alarms that the dictator country may face a repeat of the devastating '1990 famine', which killed millions of its citizens. A number of factors including devastating summer floods, climate change, trade ban with China that shut off its number one source of food imports have pushed North Korea to the brink of disaster, Radio Free Asia reported.

Besides, the country's Supreme Leader Kim Jong's pursuit of nuclear weapons is likely to leave it largely ineligible for significant food aid from countries outside of traditional allies China. Meanwhile, the authorities have been warning its citizens of troubles for months, Radio Free Asia reported.

Projections from the UN Food and Agriculture Organization has shown that North Korea would be short about 8,60,000 tons of food in 2021. According to World Food Program, at least 40 per cent of the population in the country is undernourished and with such a situation in the country, the poor harvesting season in the country could create more problems for the dictator government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

