Left Menu

Indonesia reports 444 new COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths

Indonesia on Sunday confirmed 444 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 42,48,165, according to the country's Health Ministry.

ANI | Jakarta | Updated: 07-11-2021 23:17 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 23:16 IST
Indonesia reports 444 new COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Jakarta [Indonesia], November 7 (ANI/Xinhua): Indonesia on Sunday confirmed 444 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 42,48,165, according to the country's Health Ministry. The ministry reported that the death toll from the virus in the country rose by 11 to 1,43,545, while 587 more people recovered during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 40,93,795.

Indonesia started mass COVID-19 vaccinations on January 13 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine. More than 125.10 million people have received their first doses of vaccines, while over 78.99 million have taken the second doses.

Indonesia has administered over 205.26 million doses, including the third booster jabs. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Annual COVID-19 booster vaccines likely in Australia for "foreseeable future": pharmacists

Annual COVID-19 booster vaccines likely in Australia for "foreseeable future...

 Australia
2
14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. Bipin Rawat

14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. ...

 India
3
Greta Thunberg emerged from five decades of environmental youth activism in Sweden

Greta Thunberg emerged from five decades of environmental youth activism in ...

 Sweden
4
Health News Roundup: Australia hits 'magnificent milestone' with 80% rate of vaccinations; Explainer - How does Merck's COVID-19 pill compare to Pfizer's? and more

Health News Roundup: Australia hits 'magnificent milestone' with 80% rate of...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021