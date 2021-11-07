Indonesia reports 444 new COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths

Jakarta [Indonesia], November 7 (ANI/Xinhua): Indonesia on Sunday confirmed 444 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 42,48,165, according to the country's Health Ministry. The ministry reported that the death toll from the virus in the country rose by 11 to 1,43,545, while 587 more people recovered during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 40,93,795.

Indonesia started mass COVID-19 vaccinations on January 13 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine. More than 125.10 million people have received their first doses of vaccines, while over 78.99 million have taken the second doses.

Indonesia has administered over 205.26 million doses, including the third booster jabs. (ANI/Xinhua)

