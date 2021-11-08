Left Menu

US not yet ready to provide financial aid to Afghanistan via Taliban regime, says Jake Sullivan

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Sunday said that the US is yet not ready to provide financial aid to Islamic Emirate in Afghanistan until they fulfil their commitments like inclusive government, protecting rights of women and not allowing the Afghan soil to be used again by any terrorist outfit.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-11-2021 01:42 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 01:42 IST
US not yet ready to provide financial aid to Afghanistan via Taliban regime, says Jake Sullivan
US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Sunday said that the US is yet not ready to provide financial aid to Islamic Emirate in Afghanistan until they fulfil their commitments like inclusive government, protecting rights of women and not allowing the Afghan soil to be used again by any terrorist outfit. "We are not yet in a position to be able to provide money directly through the current leadership in Afghanistan, the Taliban is not in a position we would want. Until we see a substantially improved approach to everything, from the inclusive government to other elements that we are discussing with them regularly, our focus is going to continue to be on providing funding ... through international organizations and non-government organizations," Sullivan told the CNN broadcaster, reported Sputnik.

The US would need to see significant improvement in government inclusivity and other aspects, Sullivan said, adding that the US was regularly discussing this with the other party. He stressed that Washington considers it the best way to "actually help the people of Afghanistan without creating a circumstance in which some of those funds could be used for purposes that are problematic to the national security interests of the United States." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Annual COVID-19 booster vaccines likely in Australia for "foreseeable future": pharmacists

Annual COVID-19 booster vaccines likely in Australia for "foreseeable future...

 Australia
2
14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. Bipin Rawat

14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. ...

 India
3
Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more power

Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more powe...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Australia hits 'magnificent milestone' with 80% rate of vaccinations; Explainer - How does Merck's COVID-19 pill compare to Pfizer's? and more

Health News Roundup: Australia hits 'magnificent milestone' with 80% rate of...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021