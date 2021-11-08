Left Menu

Taliban mediating talks between banned outfit TTP, Islamabad: Report

The Taliban is mediating talks between banned outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the Pakistan government, according to reports.

08-11-2021
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

The Taliban is mediating talks between banned outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the Pakistan government, according to reports. The acting interior minister, Sirajuddin Haqqani hosted talks between the two sides for the past two weeks in the southeastern province of Khost, reported Tolo News.

The Islamic Emirate didn't confirm the reports but said that it would play its role. "The stance of the Islamic Emirate is that it will act in a role to resolve problems that are important," said Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman of the Islamic Emirate.

There are different views over whether the mediation of talks would be in the interest of Afghanistan or not, reported Tolo News. Earlier, TTP insisted on the release of its prisoners as a precondition for a ceasefire. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said that his administration was involved in negotiations with the TTP.

The leader of the National Solidarity Movement, Sayed Ishaq Gailani said that the ongoing negotiations are considered an achievement for the Islamic Emirate, reported Tolo News. "If Sirajuddin Haqqani facilitated the negotiations, it is an honour for the people of Afghanistan," he said.

TTP has been active in several parts of Pakistan since 2007. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

