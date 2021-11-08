Left Menu

Iraqi PM says identifies perpetrators of failed assassination attempt

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi said on Sunday that he has identified the perpetrators of the failed assassination attempt on his residence in the capital Baghdad.

ANI | Baghdad | Updated: 08-11-2021 05:25 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 05:25 IST
Iraqi PM says identifies perpetrators of failed assassination attempt
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi. (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iraq

Baghdad [Iraq], November 8 (ANI/Xinhua): Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi said on Sunday that he has identified the perpetrators of the failed assassination attempt on his residence in the capital Baghdad. "We will pursue those who committed the crime. We know them well, and we will reveal their identities," said a statement by the prime minister's media office.

These perpetrators are the same who killed Nibras Farman, an Iraqi National Intelligence Service (INIS) officer, and they will be brought to justice, al-Kadhimi said without giving further details. Before dawn, al-Kadhimi escaped unharmed from an armed drone assassination attempt on his residence in the heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses some of the main offices of the Iraqi government and foreign embassies.

The assassination attempt came amid protests by followers of political parties rejecting last month's election results. On Friday, the protests escalated into a clash with the security forces at the entrances of the Green Zone, which led to the killing of two protesters and the wounding of dozens of security members and protesters.

In the parliamentary elections on October 10, the Sadrist Movement, led by prominent Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, took the lead with more than 70 seats, while the al-Fatah (Conquest) Coalition garnered 17 seats compared with 47 in the 2018 elections. Political parties questioning the results said the elections were manipulated and that they would not accept the "fabricated results."

Followers of the political parties rejecting the election results took to the streets in many Iraqi cities, including the capital Baghdad, when the Iraqi Independent High Electoral Commission is still considering the appeals and complaints submitted by the political parties. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Annual COVID-19 booster vaccines likely in Australia for "foreseeable future": pharmacists

Annual COVID-19 booster vaccines likely in Australia for "foreseeable future...

 Australia
2
14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. Bipin Rawat

14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. ...

 India
3
Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more power

Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more powe...

 United Kingdom
4
Apple testing 120Hz display for its next iPad mini

Apple testing 120Hz display for its next iPad mini

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021