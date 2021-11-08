Vietnam named as Asia's leading country for girls' rights

Left Menu

ANI | Hanoi | Updated: 08-11-2021 05:58 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 05:58 IST
Representative image. (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Hanoi [Vietnam], November 8 (ANI/VOVWORLD): Vietnam is ranked 4th on the list of top Asian countries for girls' rights.

Vietnam is one of the leading Asian countries in promoting girls' political participation rights, according to a report released November 5 by Plan International. The report also identifies opportunities for girls and women in 19 countries in Asia and 14 countries in the Pacific.

Vietnam ranks 4th in the above list. In particular, Vietnam leads the way in law and politics, along with the Philippines and Thailand; ranks second in political voice after Singapore. Vietnam's health and education indicators also rose from those released in 2020. (ANI/VOVWORLD)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

